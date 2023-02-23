Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Gap Down to $61.59

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.59, but opened at $54.43. Enovis shares last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 230,343 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enovis

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.