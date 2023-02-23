Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Increased by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 6.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Energy Transfer worth $281,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.