Energy Income Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,054 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 93,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

