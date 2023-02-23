Energy Income Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 260.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,355 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 1.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Targa Resources worth $67,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 255,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

