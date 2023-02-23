Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 17,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $30,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.25) to GBX 2,987 ($35.97) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

