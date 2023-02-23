Energy Income Partners LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,292 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,674 shares of company stock valued at $42,942,367. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $202.99. 867,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.16 and its 200 day moving average is $274.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.