Energy Income Partners LLC Has $51.43 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 1.35% of ONE Gas worth $51,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OGS traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

