Energy Income Partners LLC Grows Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Holly Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $60,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 250,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

