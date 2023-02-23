Energy Income Partners LLC Boosts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,839 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 2.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Mplx worth $94,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Mplx by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mplx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 144,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,493. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.