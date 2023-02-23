Energi Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $160,255.23 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Energi has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $160,255.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00083381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00057207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001136 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,034,701 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

