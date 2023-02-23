Elona Esq. Kogan Sells 5,951 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $24,577.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 166,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,004.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SEER traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 508,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,600. The company has a market cap of $248.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 337,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 213,288 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seer by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seer by 262.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 161,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEER. Bank of America cut shares of Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

