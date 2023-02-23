ELIS Trading Down 4.3% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $27.94 million and $288.16 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14032005 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $641.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

