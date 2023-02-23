Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $333.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

