Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $51.26 million and approximately $28,555.02 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00012925 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,037,065 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

