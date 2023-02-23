Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will announce its earnings results on Friday, February 24th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EGO opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

