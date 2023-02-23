Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $670.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

