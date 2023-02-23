Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

