Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.35

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 16874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edenred from €63.00 ($67.02) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Edenred Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

