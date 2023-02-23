Echo Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.57. 12,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,908. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

