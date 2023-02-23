Echo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 5.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after acquiring an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 138,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

