Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,166 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 3.60% of EastGroup Properties worth $226,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

