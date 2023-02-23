Eaton Vance Management Sells 306 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.49% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $202,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $18.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,533.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,527.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,554.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

