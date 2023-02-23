Eaton Vance Management Sells 13,412 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.22% of Union Pacific worth $264,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.09. The stock had a trading volume of 991,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

