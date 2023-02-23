Eaton Vance Management Purchases 674,924 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.34% of Palo Alto Networks worth $166,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,590,000 after buying an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 265.7% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,710,000 after buying an additional 1,019,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $186.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,560.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

