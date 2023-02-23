Eaton Vance Management Has $609.51 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,299 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.39% of NextEra Energy worth $609,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after buying an additional 182,373 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.20. 2,105,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 and have sold 35,986 shares worth $3,078,386. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

