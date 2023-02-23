Eaton Vance Management Has $443.93 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Chevron worth $443,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.27. The stock has a market cap of $312.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

