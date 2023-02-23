Eaton Vance Management Has $323.72 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 339,283 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.27. 464,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.90. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

