Eaton Vance Management Has $284.70 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.23% of CVS Health worth $284,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $87.06. 1,392,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

