Eaton Vance Management Acquires 300,188 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,188 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of PepsiCo worth $690,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock remained flat at $176.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 798,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

