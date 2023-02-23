easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 510 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 510 ($6.14) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.94) to GBX 580 ($6.98) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.18) to GBX 560 ($6.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 565.75 ($6.81).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 474.10 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 426.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 381.31. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 680.25 ($8.19). The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($47,744.32). Insiders bought a total of 10,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,272 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

