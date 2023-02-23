EAC (EAC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,604.61

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $4,604.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00394035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01194171 USD and is down -17.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,754.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

