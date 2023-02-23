dYdX (DYDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $418.36 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, dYdX has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $418.36 million and $151.78 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00011155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

