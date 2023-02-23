DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.