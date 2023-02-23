Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Driver Group Stock Performance

LON:DRV opened at GBX 31.70 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.13. Driver Group has a twelve month low of GBX 21.26 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.50 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £16.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Driver Group alerts:

Driver Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.