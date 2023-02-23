Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.60

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Drax Group Stock Down 6.4 %

DRX opened at GBX 631 ($7.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 660.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 635.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.20) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.15) to GBX 950 ($11.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 900 ($10.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 734 ($8.84).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

