Dollar Tree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,089 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 228% compared to the average volume of 8,553 put options.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.57. 594,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

