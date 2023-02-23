Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.63-$10.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.91-2.96 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.16. 1,932,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,148. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus list rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 571,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,764,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

