Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $186.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.67. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $213.50. The company has a market capitalization of $564.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 664.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $217,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

