Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.