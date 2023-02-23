Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €21.20 ($22.55) and last traded at €20.74 ($22.06). Approximately 13,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.38 ($21.68).

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.77 and a 200 day moving average of €22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35.

About Deutsche EuroShop

(Get Rating)

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.