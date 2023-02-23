DeltaFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,327.12 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $16,327.12 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

