Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 3.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dell Technologies worth $35,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after buying an additional 929,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after buying an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,678,000 after buying an additional 525,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 665,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

