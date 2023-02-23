Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 242,615 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Delek US worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $18,696,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Delek US Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE DK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Delek US Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.