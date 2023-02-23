DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.18

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $2,983.48 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00395563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

