DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Hits $49.28 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $789,587.05 and $49.28 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00224079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00104504 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057613 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00055694 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,895,152 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.