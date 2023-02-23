Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 35,957 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DECK stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.61. The stock had a trading volume of 322,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.40 and its 200-day moving average is $367.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $433.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,462,000 after acquiring an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.