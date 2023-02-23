DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. DaVita also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$6.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NYSE DVA traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.18. 1,292,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

