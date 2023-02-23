DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NYSE:DVA traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.08. 634,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,742. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

