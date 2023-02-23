DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading 10.9% Higher

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) rose 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 183,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 21,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 3.27.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

