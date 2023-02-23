Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

